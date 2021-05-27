Cancel
Johnston County, NC

North Carolina baby killed by family’s 2 dogs, reports say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
WILLOW SPRINGS, North Carolina — A family’s two Rottweilers attacked and killed a 10-month-old girl in their home after her father momentarily stepped out of the room, according to reports. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell tells WRAL Channel 5 that Malia Winberry died a short time after she was attacked...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

