We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Bath for your perfect city break. This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone. Bath is a stylish and beautiful place to visit this summer with many places to rest your head after a long day of exploring.