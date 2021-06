Chicago Fire FC will look to make it two wins in a row at Soldier Field when they welcome CF Montréal to the lakefront on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Raphael Wicky's side got their first win of 2021 last weekend in a 1-0 finish against Inter Miami CF. Midfielder Luka Stojanović provided the difference on a direct free kick in the second half. Montréal enter today's match with eight points from seven matches played under new head coach Wilfried Nancy, and are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.