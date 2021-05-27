Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks

fox44news.com
 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study will test vaccine candidate formulas against the original...

www.fox44news.com
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.
Medical & Biotechinquirer.com

Sag Harbor, NYsagharborexpress.com

A New Group of Children Begin to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Mya Halsey’s 13th birthday on May 18, 2020 fell far short of her expectations. Instead of celebrating her official entry into the teenage years with a party full of her friends like she’d originally planned, the Sag Harbor resident was under quarantine, with only a socially distanced car parade to mark the occasion. It was just another disappointment in a year defined by missing out — on playing sports, spending time with friends and family, and other hallmarks of normal adolescent life.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline begin Phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi [s:fr: san] and U.K. drug company GlaxoSmithKline said they have begun global Phase 3 efficacy studies of their jointly produced COVID-19 candidate. The randomized, double-blind placebo controlled study will involve more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older from the U.S., Africa, Asia and Latin America. In a two-stage approach, the study will first look at how effective the vaccine is against the original D.614 (Wuhan) virus, and then see how it works against the B.1.351 South African variant. The Phase 3 design also allows for evaluation of the vaccine against a variety of those circulating variants. Pending a positive outcome of the trials and regulatory reviews, the vaccine could be authorized in the final quarter of this year, while manufacturing will start in the coming weeks to ensure rapid access to the vaccine that happen, the companies said in a statement.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Mexico to Begin Phase 3 Trials of Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will soon begin phase three trials for COVID-19 vaccines by France's Sanofi and China's Walvax. Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval on Monday for trials of the Sanofi vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Public Health985theriver.com

Ontario to begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people 80 and up next week, and everyone in the province should be eligible by early August, according to a new plan released on Friday. In early spring, facing limited vaccine supply and...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Several Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog as saying on Wednesday. Russia said in March it had registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against...
Public Healthmaplecreeknews.com

School-based COVID-19 vaccine delivery to begin in June

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in elementary and high schools across the province in June. Delivery dates are currently being finalized with local education officials. Once dates are confirmed, they will be communicated directly to parents through individual schools. “Saskatchewan has been leading the country with...
Medical & Biotechtimesnewsexpress.com

Pfizer begins testing COVID-19 booster shot with pneumococcal vaccine

Pfizer began administering its first COVID-19 booster shots Monday. The pharmaceutical company is studying a third dose of the vaccine and a pneumococcal vaccine candidate. The trial is looking at safety when the vaccines are co-administered, and will follow up six months later. Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent illnesses like pneumonia.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dashboard: Vaccinating Eurasia - May

Approved: Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac. Who's eligible: Armenia has taken the rare step of offering the vaccine to anyone, including foreigners, without registration. But the number of takers is still low, our correspondent reported on May 13. The health ministry is not regularly releasing figures for the number of Armenians to have received shots.
Public HealthKOAT 7

Moderna begins process for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

Video above: Doctor talks about possibility of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine use in kids ages 12-15 Moderna announced Tuesday that it has initiated the rolling submission process with the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older. "We are pleased to announce...
Public Healthwincountry.com

Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

CARACAS (Reuters) – Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela’s inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was...
Public HealthSupermarket News

Walmart begins COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adolescents at schools

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have worked with school districts in seven states to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents. Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, said in a blog post on Thursday that Walmart and Sam’s Club so far have coordinated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine clinics in dozens of communities in Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Oxford, GAPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

AstraZeneca's Rocky Rollout: The Woes Of The 'Vaccine For The World'

From the get-go, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was different. It was a nonprofit collaboration between top academic researchers in the U.K. and a major pharmaceutical company. It wasn't developed by a government to be used exclusively for the people or the political whims of one nation. The company billed it as the "vaccine for the world," costing 10 times less than some of its rivals — and licensed it to other manufacturers around the globe to amplify its production. And it was going to be the backbone of the international vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, making it the primary vaccine for low- and middle-income countries. The company AstraZeneca had the ambitious goal to get 2 billion doses into people's arms this year.
Worldrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

World Health Organization approves China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. The decision will allow CoronaVac to be used in WHO's vaccine-sharing program, COVAX, which seeks to provide equitable global access to immunizations. It is the second Chinese vaccine given WHO approval...
Medical & Biotechnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Taiwan tycoon applies to import Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Taiwan's disease control authority promised on Tuesday to assist efforts by enterprises or civic groups to import Covid-19 vaccines, but stressed that health authorities would be in charge of quality and safety certification and distribution. Representatives for the Yonglin Healthcare Foundation established by Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Guo officially...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

COVID-19 Vaccine: Another mass vaccination site closing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Birmingham is closing due to low demand. Health officials say immunizations remain available for most anyone who wants one. A vaccine site set up outside Birmingham's airport closed Friday because too few people are showing up for shots. UAB's mass...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Melbourne Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for Another Week

Authorities in Australia's southern state of Victoria have extended a one-week lockdown for its capital, Melbourne, to contain the spread of a new COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was initially imposed across the entire state last week after health officials detected a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was rapidly spreading across Victoria state. The latest outbreak has been linked to an overseas traveler who became infected with a variant first detected in India during his mandatory hotel quarantine phase.