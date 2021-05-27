Cancel
National Indigenous Music Awards reveals performance lineup

Cover picture for the articleThe National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) has announced the performing lineup for its ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Darwin Amphitheatre on August 7. The ceremony will feature sets from Baker Boy, Miiesha, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Dallas Woods, Kee’Ahn and Alice Skye, among other acts. The evening will be hosted by Black Comedy star Steven Oliver.

