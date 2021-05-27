Jaxsta partners with the Australian Institute of Music

A newly created institute within the Lutgert College of Business will support leadership development within the region’s growing business community. The goal of the Southwest Florida Leadership Institute (SFLI) is to strengthen engagement by offering leadership-focused initiatives in the community while engaging students in learning activities that will serve to develop future business leaders. The SFLI will offer customized business consulting, professional development workshops, training programs on leadership topics, and digital badging curriculum for business leadership competencies. Further, as part of the SFLI, the Newton Ethical Leadership Initiative (NELI) hosts guest speakers, community roundtables, and high school ethics competitions, among other business-ethics related activities. The SFLI will also serve as home to global leadership initiatives, such as the development of a Future Global Leadership Academy.