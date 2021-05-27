Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jaxsta partners with the Australian Institute of Music

By The Kid LAROI
themusicnetwork.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic crediting database Jaxsta has announced a new academic partnership with the Australian Institute of Music (AIM). The new agreement will allow AIM students to utilise the services’ expansive crediting database as an academic research tool and teaching aid. Jaxsta will also be integrated into AIM’s wider curriculum for teaching...

themusicnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Inglewood, CAmusicconnection.com

1500 Sound Academy Partners with Arizona State University for Online Music Program

1500 Sound Academy, a music education institution based in Inglewood, California headed by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter producers James Fauntleroy and Larrance “Rance” Dopson, and entrepreneur Twila True, has announced a new partnership with Arizona State University (ASU). Both institutions have joined forces to launch a co-branded, certificate based, self-paced online music program. Courses will provide top notch instruction in music production, engineering, songwriting, mixing, music business and artist branding, and are available today, with enrollment for the program now open to all students and the general public.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

The Mission Corps Institute Launches

WOODSIDE, Calif. and NEWTOWN, Pa., and GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mission Corps Institute, the first global think tank and research center for contemporary capitalism, is launched. The Mission Corps Institute was born based upon the ideas and principles of the best-selling book from Michael Moe and Michael M. Carter entitled, "The Mission Corporation." The Institute was founded by Michael Moe and Michael M. Carter and is led by Executive Director Caroline Moe Hoch.
ComputersCision

Artificial Solutions partners with the Conversation Design Institute

Artificial Solutions® (SSME:ASAI), the leading specialist in Conversational AI, today announced a partnership agreement with the Conversation Design Institute who offers courses, certification, and consultancy around Conversational AI, used by brands like Vodafone, JP Morgan, Booking, ABN AMRO, and many others. The Conversation Design Institute will use Teneo®, Artificial Solutions...
Staunton, VAmusicalamerica.com

Heifetz International Music Institute Announces 2021 Festival of Concerts

HEIFETZ INTERNATIONAL MUSIC INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2021 FESTIVAL OF CONCERTS. The Institute’s 25th Anniversary Season will features 50 concerts and events across Staunton and the Shenandoah Valley. Staunton, VA, June 9, 2021 - The sounds and swells of string instruments will again fill the summer air in Staunton, as the Heifetz...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Noble Institute

The regenerative ranching movement got a huge boost when the Noble Research Institute announced in February that it will “focus all of its operations on regenerative agriculture and set its primary goal to regenerate millions of acres of degraded grazing lands across the United States.”. The announcement was the culmination...
MusicKITV.com

Pacific Music Institute moving forward this Summer

Students who learn music at a young age have an opportunity to carry their passion with them for life. Randy Wong of the Hawaii Youth Symphony talks about how vital keeping music alive was during the pandemic. "As you might imagine, planning an orchestra through zoom is really not the same, but we never stopped making music to our kids' credit and dedicated team."
EducationThe Guardian

Bloomsbury Institute

We’re a higher education institute that offers world-class learning within a uniquely supportive environment. Established in 2002 as the London School of Business and Management, we now have 2,000 students studying with us. Our undergraduate degrees in in Business, Law and Accounting are awarded by the University of Northampton and are available full-time over 4 years, 3 years, 2 years and 1 year top-up.
Musicmusicconnection.com

David Guetta Sells Catalog, Partners with Warner Music

David Guetta, one of the biggest figures in global music, with some 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name, has entered into a career-spanning, groundbreaking new agreement with Warner Music. The worldwide pact sees Warner Music acquire Guetta’s legendary recorded music catalogue from the last two decades, as well as ink a new deal for future recordings.
Texas Stateculturemap.com

Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts presents Texas Music Festival: String Institute Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Texas Music Festival presents orchestrally inspired chamber music, performed by Orchestral Audition Institute Faculty. Performers include Kirsten Yon, violin; Wayne Brooks, Suzanne Lefevre, viola; Anthony Kitai, cello; and Paul Ellison & Eric Larson, double bass.
Elgin, ILjudsonu.edu

Judson’s Demoss Center Partners with Dark Horse Institute

In an exclusive agreement signed earlier this month by Judson’s Provost, Dr. Gillian Stewart-Wells and Dark Horse founder Robin Crow, Judson’s senior Music Business and Entrepreneurship (MB&E) students will spend their final semester in Nashville, taking classes at Dark Horse Institute and rubbing shoulders with major music-industry performers recording at Dark Horse Studio. As part of the agreement, no other university in the Midwest will be able to offer a similar partnership with Dark Horse for 15 years.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

OU partners with Digital Marketing Institute on new certificate program

Oakland University PACE is offering the Digital Marketing Pro Certificate in partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute. Students who complete the course and then pass the three-hour exam will receive a Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing from DMI and also the Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) award from the American Marketing Association.
Businesstheviolinchannel.com

Universal Music Group Partners With [PIAS] Record Label

Both [PIAS] and Universal Music Group (UMG) are respectively one of the world’s leading independent music companies and the world leader in music-based entertainment. This partnership gives UMG access to [PIAS]’ international distribution network and the company's unrivalled services to the independent music community through [Integral] — its recently rebranded distribution and services division.
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Pretend Partner

Thank you for signing up — I mean reading. Goal: Ignite your heart, soul, and laughter with humorous, spiritual, psychologically healing stories informed by service as a clinical social worker 30 years.
Technologyhotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s roundup is highlighted by React Mobile appointing an interim CEO, Plava Laguna choosing IDeaS’ revenue management system and Operto acquiring VRScheduler. Read about all that and more below. React Mobile names John Stachowiak interim CEO. React Mobile board member John Stachowiak has been named interim CEO replacing Robb...
Performing Artsweta.org

National Orchestral Institute plays Dvorak

Every year, young musicians from around the country audition for the prestigious music festival, the National Orchestral Institute. Based out of the University of Maryland, it's a training ground for musicians to prepare them for careers in a professional orchestra.
Worldthebrag.com

Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks

As the Australian music scene continues to gradually return to its pre-COVID glory, community radio Music Directors and presenters from around the country shine a light on the finest local talent doing the rounds today. While many of us are adjusting to a new sense of normality after 2020, Australian...
Fort Myers, FLfgcu.edu

Southwest Florida Leadership Institute

A newly created institute within the Lutgert College of Business will support leadership development within the region’s growing business community. The goal of the Southwest Florida Leadership Institute (SFLI) is to strengthen engagement by offering leadership-focused initiatives in the community while engaging students in learning activities that will serve to develop future business leaders. The SFLI will offer customized business consulting, professional development workshops, training programs on leadership topics, and digital badging curriculum for business leadership competencies. Further, as part of the SFLI, the Newton Ethical Leadership Initiative (NELI) hosts guest speakers, community roundtables, and high school ethics competitions, among other business-ethics related activities. The SFLI will also serve as home to global leadership initiatives, such as the development of a Future Global Leadership Academy.