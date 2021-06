There are several NGOs doing great work by helping society and LAKSHYAM is one of those NGOs. Lakshyam was founded in the year 2012 by a group of people who shared a common dream, goal and had come together to contribute towards society & people development with a focus on the area of child education, development, and women empowerment. Inspired by Gandhian ideals of social change, what guides us is the talisman – Be the Change you want to see in the world!