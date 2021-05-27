Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Code of the Town of North Hempstead, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Zoning Appeals of said Town will conduct a Zoom meeting, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00am as permitted by the suspension of†the NYS Open Meetings Law†to consider any matters that may properly be heard by said Board, and will hold a public hearing on said date to consider applications and appeals.The following cases will be called at said public hearing.†APPEAL #21074 – Anu Samuel; 40 Deepdale Parkway, Albertson, Section 7, Block 98, Lot 135; Zoned: Residential-BVariance from ß70-100.2(A) to erect fencing within a front yard.APPEAL #21077- Juliebeth Devlin; 3 Foxcroft Road, Albertson; Section 9, Block 553, Lot 46; Zoned: Residence-CVariances from ßß70-50.C, 70-101.B, 70-52.5 and 70-202.1(C) to construct a second story addition and roofed over porch that are too close to the street, to construct a roofed over porch, stoop and driveway expansion (impervious surfaces) which cover more than 55% of the front yard, and to erect a retaining wall that is taller than permitted.†The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov.† All interested persons should appear and will be given an opportunity to be heard at such meeting and/or hearing.† All documents pertaining to the above appeals are available via email at†bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov.†The live Zoom meeting can be accessed at:†https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86163146424Or via phone at +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 using Webinar ID:†861 6314 6424.† Additionally, the public may view the live stream of this meeting at†https://northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.Should you wish to participate in an appeal hearing, please register in advance by sending an email to†bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov no later than Friday, July 9, 2021.† Please include your first and last name, street address, email address, any prepared written comments/questions and the appeal number you wish to be heard on. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker.† Members of the public can email written comments or questions addressed to the Board. †Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions and/or comments which are timely submitted will be accepted and made a part of the record.DAVID MAMMINA, R.A., Chairman; Board of Zoning Appeals.