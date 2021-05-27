Cancel
Team of 30 volunteers help file over 1,500 tax returns

By TO Acorn Staff
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhile most people can’t even stand to do their own taxes, a group of local seniors dedicates thousands of hours each year to help others do theirs. For 31 years, the Conejo Senior Volunteer Program, a Conejo Recreation and Park District initiative based at the Goebel Adult Community Center, has offered free IRS-supported tax preparation to people 60 and older as well as those whose annual income is $56,000 or less, regardless of age.

