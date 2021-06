With the world on pause and sheltered in place, now is the time to dream. Yes, we will travel again—but for now, it's all about wanderlust. Whether you're dreaming of a quick weekend getaway, the ultimate surf, or spending this time at home to dream up the trip of a lifetime, a pristine beach is always a good idea. To get you inspired, here are some of the world's most beautiful beaches from South Beach to Sri Lanka.