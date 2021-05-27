Triple j announces Reconciliation Week programming

Highlights Include Shark Week’s Shark Academy, New Competition Series The Globe and Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games, and Exciting Premieres Across Genres. New York, NY – June 18, 2021 – discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., today announced new and original programming that will be available in July. discovery+ will premiere new titles across genres including Shark Academy, the first-ever exclusive shark series on the platform, which will soon announce more shark-themed content to premiere during Shark Week, summer’s most anticipated television event airing Sunday, July 11-Sunday, July 18. New competition series The Globe hosted by Robert Irvine and Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games will offer viewers competition and challenges that rival the competitiveness of the summer Olympics. Additionally, discovery+ will premiere a Love in Paradise: The Caribbean from the producers of 90 Day Fiance and Martha Gets Down and Dirty with Martha Stewart.