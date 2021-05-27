Triple j announces Reconciliation Week programming
ABC platforms triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed will be recognising National Reconciliation Week with a greater focus on First Nations musicians, past and present. Unearthed will be programming a week-long Indigenous takeover during its daily program TOPS from today. Kicking off from 5:30pm on weekdays, the show will be hosted by triple j’s Indigenous radio presenters and producers, including Dave Woodhead and Karla Ranby. The takeover will showcase songs uploaded to Unearthed this year from First Nations artists.themusicnetwork.com