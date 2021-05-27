Cancel
Middle East

Hamas and Iran’s war-by-proxy against the Jews

By Dan Diker, Yechiel Leiter
jns.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely can singular reasoning explain the machinations of international politics and warfare, and the 11-day war launched by the Iran-backed Hamas faction against Israel is no exception. Nevertheless, Western and South African leaders, diplomats, African National Congress representatives and news outlets have largely misconstrued the recent conflict between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip as a periodic eruption of the unsolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This is untrue. It behooves serious observes to listen closely to what Hamas leaders are actually saying, but particularly South Africans, because Hamas is using South Africa’s history as racial, and rhetorical “cannon fodder” to justify their jihadi war against Israel.

www.jns.org
Person
Ismail Haniyeh
Syria
Lebanon
Qatar
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The new coalition and the Israeli political disruption – opinion | #socialmedia

My social media feeds are filled with very mixed reactions to the announcement of Israel’s new coalition government. “A dream,” said one Netanyahu critic who lives in Tel Aviv. More of a libertarian, his disgust for Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu reached its peak during the three lockdowns, which he saw as the ultimate suppression of individual rights.
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations...
Middle EastNewswise

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

On Sunday, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) will convene and is expected to vote in favor of a new government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister. It is anticipated the vote will usher in a “change government”—a coalition of eight different political parties that plan to use a rotation system to fill the prime minister’s seat. Naftali Bennett, leader of the New Right Party, will initially serve as prime minister for two years, followed by Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid for two years. For the first time in Israel’s history, an Israeli Arab party will be part of the government.
Middle EastDissident Voice

On the Politics of Victory and Defeat: How Gaza Dethroned the King of Israel

How did Benjamin Netanyahu manage to serve as Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister? With a total of 15 years in office, Netanyahu surpassed the 12-year mandate of Israel’s founding father, David Ben Gurion. The answer to this question will become particularly critical for future Israeli leaders who hope to emulate Netanyahu’s legacy, now that his historic leadership is likely to end.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Palestinian Liberation Struggle and the Importance of Anti-imperialism

In 1974, at the 29th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, made his "olive branch" speech, for which he received a standing ovation. "Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat: Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand." He was imploring for the recognition of Palestine’s right to self-determination and demanding that the world wake up from its moral coma. If this did not happen, Palestinians would be forced to wage an armed struggle for national liberation. Arafat’s words resonate deeply with the present-day situation, where the international community has again failed Palestinians.
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Middle EastBBC

The dilemma of rebuilding Gaza without rearming Hamas

With long-range rockets, missile launchers and drones, Hamas fighters in camouflage gear have held parades across the Gaza Strip since the recent deadly fighting with Israel. They underscore the challenge for international donors wanting to help rebuild Gaza without rearming what is seen by the US, EU, Israel and others as a terrorist group.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

PA PM: No Proof Jewish Temple Ever Existed on Temple Mount

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The years of archaeological excavations Israel has conducted on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City have yielded no proof that a Jewish Temple ever existed in the city, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Al Jazeera on Monday. When asked about current tensions in...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu's Trump-style campaign to stop Israel's transfer of power

On the verge of being replaced after 12 years in power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waging a desperate, Trump-style campaign to de-legitimize the incoming government and accuse its leaders of perpetrating “the fraud of the century." Why it matters: The situation has become so tense — with members...
ProtestsMetro International

Israel says right-wing march can be held next week in Jerusalem Old City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli officials said on Tuesday they would allow a right-wing march in Jerusalem’s Old City to go ahead next week under certain conditions, a day after police barred the event’s route fearing it would rekindle conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Several right-wing Israeli groups...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

The Legal War: Hamas’ War Crimes and Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Hamas and PIJ utilized the presence of international media headquarters in the building as a cover for their military activities. As such, they prejudiced and endangered the civilian nature of the building, rendering it a legitimate military target. The Hamas military intelligence technological research and development compound situated in the...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: New Israeli government more dangerous than Oslo, Gaza disengagement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticized his political rival, Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett, on Sunday, calling him a “habitual liar” and saying that the government he is forming together with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid constitutes a threat to Israel’s national security. “The left is using Bennett as...
ProtestsRepublic

Israel suspends ultranationalists’ march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem’s Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Parliament to vote on new Israeli government on Sunday, Knesset speaker says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it...