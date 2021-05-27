Hamas and Iran’s war-by-proxy against the Jews

In 1974, at the 29th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, made his "olive branch" speech, for which he received a standing ovation. "Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat: Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand." He was imploring for the recognition of Palestine’s right to self-determination and demanding that the world wake up from its moral coma. If this did not happen, Palestinians would be forced to wage an armed struggle for national liberation. Arafat’s words resonate deeply with the present-day situation, where the international community has again failed Palestinians.