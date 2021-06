Legendary artist David Guetta entered into a massive agreement with Warner Music for past and future releases in his catalogue. As one of the biggest names in the dance music scene, David Guetta has continued to prove his iconic status with monumental performances and releases. Even the pandemic couldn’t slow him down as he took the stage for a number of United At Home livestreams that took place in cities such as Miami, New York, Dubai, and Paris, while he also continued to churn out hits tracks as well. Today, David Guetta announced the latest addition to his legacy, a new, career-spanning partnership with Warner Music.