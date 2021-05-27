Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Seeman Holtz faces lawsuit, puts assets up for auction

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeman Holtz, the financial advisory group, is reportedly struggling with its finances – on top of a major lawsuit filed against it. Filed May 05, 2021 in the 15th US Circuit Court for Palm Beach County in Florida, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs are senior citizen investors who accuse Seeman Holtz’s financial advisors of illegally encouraging them to invest money in promissory notes. When the notes matured, the company refused to pay investors back, the suit claimed.

State’s cases rise by 1,976, lowest in month; deaths’ increase 58 vs. 19 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, as deaths increased by 58 after 19 Sunday, the least since 7 on April 11, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.
Florida adds 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,293,980 cases of coronavirus since the virus began more than a year ago, an uptick of 1,976 from Sunday's count. It's the lowest number since April 12 when the state reported 1,613 new cases, according to our partners at the Sun-Sentinel.
Florida court system facing massive backlog of cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s legal system is facing a devastating backlog of civil and criminal cases due to the coronavirus pandemic that onlookers worry could bog down the legal system for years. Statewide, Florida courts are tackling an estimated backlog of one million cases, according to Chief...
Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
FDOH reports over 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.29 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,075 deaths. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,293,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,976 from Sunday’s update. The state also...
Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drunk dancer at Biergarten in Boca Raton allegedly fell on a woman, causing that woman to sustain critical injuries. That woman is now suing, saying that Biergarten needed to monitor the alcohol intake of its customers, and remove […] The article Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Mobile vaccination site to be in Lantana this week

LANTANA, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County's mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is wrapping up for this weekend and will be in Lantana all this week. The mobile vaccination site will be at the Lantana Clinic, located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Florida adds more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida added more than 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 2,289,522 cases of COVID-19, an uptick of 3,319 from Friday. The state also reported a total of 36,776 deaths. Of that number, 36,056...
Florida doing worse than other big states on COVID-19 cases, shots

The coronavirus pandemic across Florida continues to slow, even as inoculations languish and the state continues adding more infections than its more populous peers. The state's racial and ethnic gap in COVID-19 vaccinations also showed further signs of closing, with the state's Hispanic residents showing a substantial uptick in inoculations as of Saturday.