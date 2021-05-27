Seeman Holtz faces lawsuit, puts assets up for auction
Seeman Holtz, the financial advisory group, is reportedly struggling with its finances – on top of a major lawsuit filed against it. Filed May 05, 2021 in the 15th US Circuit Court for Palm Beach County in Florida, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs are senior citizen investors who accuse Seeman Holtz’s financial advisors of illegally encouraging them to invest money in promissory notes. When the notes matured, the company refused to pay investors back, the suit claimed.www.insurancebusinessmag.com