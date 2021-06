I’ve become fascinated by a little-used word in my vocabulary: "accord." When most people think of "accord" they think of being in agreement, or an official political agreement, or doing something out of one’s own will. A lesser-used definition is "balanced interrelationship, harmony." Based on those definitions, a life that is "in accord" is a life lived at peace with oneself and with the people around you. It is a life lived in harmony. But how do we get there? What is needed to live in accord? And what does this have to do with music?