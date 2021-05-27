Aspen taps new chief actuarial officer

June 2, 2021 - Bloomin’ Brands promoted Danielle Vona to senior vice president, chief marketing officer. She will also join the executive leadership team. As CMO, Vona will oversee marketing from brand strategy to implementation and will guide a team responsible for consumer insights, brand marketing, food and beverage development and field marketing. Vona previously held senior marketing positions at PepsiCo and Sonic. She returned to Bloomin’ Brands in 2019 as CMO for Outback Steakhouse; she earlier held the same position at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Outback and Carrabba's, along with Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, are the brands that are part of Bloomin' Brands (Nasdaq: BLMN), a Tampa casual dining restaurant company,