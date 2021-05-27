Cancel
Aspen taps new chief actuarial officer

insurancebusinessmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Insurance Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of William Miller as its new group chief actuarial officer, effective July 01, subject to immigration approval. Miller has more than 35 years of industry experience. He joins Aspen from KPMG in Bermuda, where he serves as managing director for actuarial. Prior to joining KPMG in 2014, Miller spent 12 years at Chubb legacy ACE, including as chief actuary for the company’s risk management and foreign casualty divisions. Miller has also held roles at Travelers, NCCI, Reliance National and Willis Towers Watson.

