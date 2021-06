I know, I know, this is a Baylor site and I try to stick to Baylor football. But it’s the dead middle of the offseason and there just ain’t much to cover right now, so I figured I’d talk to some fellow Big 12 writers whom I respect to get some more info on Baylor’s future Big 12 opponents. First up is Adam Lunt who writes about Oklahoma State. He’s a great follow and has always been very cordial, nice, and a great resource. With that said, here’s our Q&A: