Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Shut down with rotator cuff strain

PHOENIX — When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde’s seven scoreless innings paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer by Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles by Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single by Kyle Schwarber. The hitters were happy to see the bullpen after Arizona starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Washington closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.