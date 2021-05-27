Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

‘Powerful signal’: In a single day, Big Oil suffers historic blows on climate

By News Update
worldcapitaltimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil industry, long a political heavyweight in Washington, suffered a series of extraordinary blows on Wednesday after shareholders, customers and the courts turned on the industry out of concern over climate change. In the space of a few hours, Exxon Mobil Corp. was bested by an upstart shareholder seeking...

worldcapitaltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Tillerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Big Oil#Oil And Gas#Global Climate Change#Dangerous Climate Change#Carbon Emissions#Exxon Mobil Corp#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Ford Motor Co#Rice University#European#State Street#Board#State Department#Vanguard#Extraordinary Blows#Climate Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies last week had two of the challengers winning seats.
Energy Industrymorningstar.com

Activist Likely to Gain Third Seat on Exxon Board—Update

An activist investor is likely to pick up a third seat on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp., giving it additional leverage to press the oil giant to address investor concerns about climate change. Exxon said Wednesday that an updated vote count showed shareholders backed a third nominee of Engine...
Energy Industrymelodyinter.com

Oil majors vow to energy transition – at their own pace

PARIS: Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have all...
Energy Industrypublicradioeast.org

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Engine No. 1 lands third director on Exxon board

A third nominee of an activist investor will join Exxon Mobil’s board, giving Engine No. 1 almost a quarter of the 13-member board that oversees the nation’s largest oil company. Alexander Karsner, an energy venture capitalist nominated by the climate-minded hedge fund, will join Engine No. 1 directors Gregory Goff...
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy Industrystratfor.com

Big Oil Gets a Wake-Up Call on Climate Change

Legal and investor pressure on Western oil companies will force them to take more concrete and proactive steps to cut emissions, even if it reduces business profitability in the short term. This trend will solidify the transition to renewable energy, boosting investments in carbon-neutral technologies while accelerating the creation of financial tools to help companies offset emissions. On May 26, the three largest Western oil and gas companies all lost legal cases or shareholder votes that will force them to take a more aggressive approach to cutting emissions. A lower Dutch court ruled that Shell was partially responsible for climate change and ordered the Shell group, along with its suppliers and customers, to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels through the corporate policy of the group. The ruling is only legally enforceable in the Netherlands and Shell plans to appeal it, but it could be used as...
Energy Industrytrust.org

OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut...
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Shell and the new era of climate risk

Over the past few years, the term "climate risk" has risen to the fore, taking up residency inside the world's biggest banks and investors. Today, it is part of many companies’ toolkit as they seek to understand the impacts of climate change on their business and society. The United Nations...
Industryinsideevs.com

Was 'Black Wednesday' The Beginning Of The End For Big Oil?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Allowing ExxonMobil’s Guyana oil drilling will illegally exacerbate climate crisis, lawsuit claims

At the end of April, oil giant ExxonMobil announced its 19th discovery of oil off Guyana’s coast - a region regarded by the industry as one of the world's most important new oil and gas resources accessed in the last decade.But now two Guyanese citizens – a tour guide and a university lecturer – are taking the country’s government to court, arguing that allowing the drilling will exacerbate the climate crisis and that it breaches the government’s legal duty to protect citizens’ and future generations right’ to live in a healthy environment.ExxonMobil currently produces around 4 billion barrels of oil...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Insight: Big Oil's 'day of reckoning' a long time coming

More than 40 years ago, James Black, a scientific adviser in Exxon’s products research division, wrote an internal briefing titled “The Greenhouse Effect.”. In his 1977 report, Black wrote that while scientists were still debating fossil fuels’ impact on rising carbon emissions, it’s clear that greenhouse gas emissions are a major contributor to global warming. Black warned that climate change would have dire consequences for the planet: shifting rainfall, destroying agriculture and melting the polar ice cap.
Energy Industrywhtc.com

OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster....
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Are we finally in the death-throes of the fossil fuel era?

Global efforts to curb the use of fossil fuels are being made by all of the world’s leading nations, but occasionally, despite the genuine momentum, it can still feel like everything is moving a bit too slowly. However, a new eye-catching report put together by London-based think tank Carbon Tracker,...
Energy Industrythehustle.co

The huge shake-up at oil giant ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is the largest direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil…and it is being forced to go green. ExxonMobil just lost a huge boardroom battle. At a shareholder meeting last week, 2 green-friendly directors — who will push for a lower carbon future — were voted onto the energy giant’s board of directors.