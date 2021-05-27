Arab Chamber office in Itajaí turns three years old

( MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) office in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, became three years old this Monday (24). The organization's first headquarters outside São Paulo was created to expand its operations and serve companies in the region that trade with the Arab countries more quickly and at a lower cost. Since its opening, the office has established itself as an essential branch of the entity. Pictured above, the building where the branch is located.