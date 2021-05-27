Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Police seek information in cold case involving missing man

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MARION, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a 40-year-old cold case involving a missing man, officials said.

Anyone with new information in the disappearance of Edward Tidwell should contact Kentucky State Police Detective Brian Graves, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

Tidwell, who was unemployed, was last seen in Marion in 1981, police said. He told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. He drove away in a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a cracked windshield and rust spots in the front.

Tidwell had experience working as a river deckhand for several businesses, police said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

470K+
Followers
241K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Sturgis, KY
City
Chevrolet, KY
Marion, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Kentucky State Police#Front Man#Ap#Chevrolet Bel Air#Ky#Rust Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.