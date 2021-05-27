Cancel
Outdoor viewing party being held for Predators game

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An outdoor viewing party for the Nashville Predators game is being held at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the game scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. The Predators are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is hosting the party. Updated information will be available at visitmusiccity.com/predsparties throughout the playoff run.

A large video screen will show the game feed, and food and beverages will be available at the park, the Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a news release. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

