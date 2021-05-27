British supermarkets have warned against passing a law in the National Congress that expands land regulation rights and could encourage deforestation. Retail giants United kingdom Threatened to boycott Brazilian agricultural commodities due to deforestation in Amazon. In a letter released on Wednesday, major supermarket chains said they would take measures if the Czech Republic’s government Jair Bolsonaro Approval of Bill 510/21, which expands rights to regulate land tenure and, according to activists, may encourage deforestation for agricultural use of the land. The initiative was signed by the multinationals Tesco, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and the main UK markets: Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, M&S, Co-Op, Waitrose and Iceland. “We will have no choice but to reconsider our support and use of the Brazilian agricultural commodity production chain,” warns the letter to the National Congress. “In the past year, we have witnessed a series of conditions that have led to extremely high levels of wildfires and deforestation in Brazil. At the same time, we note that the targets for reducing these levels, as well as the inspection budgets available to meet them, are increasingly inadequate”, the text continues. In 2019 and 2020, deforestation in the Amazon was 10,700 square kilometers and 9,800 square kilometers, respectively, the highest levels since 2008, according to official data.