Brazil expects demand for buffalos from UAE

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article( MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Following the certificate on live buffalo imports from Brazil approved by the United Arab Emirates, the Brazilian Association of Buffalo Breeders (ABCB, acronym in Portuguese) forecasts an increase in exports. ABCB president Caio Rossato believes the UAE certification 'comes at a good time', as the opening of this market stimulates the domestic production.

