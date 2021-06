The US lodging industry continues to regain strength with early signs of an accelerated recovery emerging since our last publication. In our November edition, we assumed the significance and frequency of recent COVID-19 case spikes would increase the length and severity of the pandemic. Beginning in mid December, the US passed a milestone when the FDA announced emergency use authorization for three COVID-19 vaccines which has greatly helped mitigate the spread of the virus. The implementation of three vaccines, earlier than previously expected, has positively impacted the recovery timeline. We currently expect annual occupancy for US hotels this year to increase to 57.2%, and average daily room rates to increase 8.0%, with resultant RevPAR up 40.1% from last year. RevPAR is expected to finish 2021 at approximately 74% of pre-pandemic levels.