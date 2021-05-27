Cancel
Andrew County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONIPHAN NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHERN ANDREW COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, or 7 miles south of Wathena, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Amazonia, Rushville, Doniphan, De Kalb, Cosby, St. Joseph Airport and Helena. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 64. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
