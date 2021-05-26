Amazon Warehouse launches in UAE
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amazon.ae announced the launch of Amazon Warehouse for customers in the UAE, offering great savings on thousands of quality pre-owned and open box products with discounts of up to 60 per cent of the original selling price. The Amazon Warehouse storefront at Amazon.ae/amazonwarehouse provides deals across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen, toys, and much more. Prime members in the UAE can get deliveries from Amazon Warehouse on the same day they place their order with the Free Same-Day Delivery benefit.menafn.com