Bird House Series part 2: DIY Church

This is Part Two of a transcript of podcast done with Marita DeCarlo, from ADK Realty based in Toms River, New Jersey and Anthony DiMaio, author and real estate blogger. MD: You’re always looking for the right property, but, you know, those two properties, like I said, are in an adult community. They’re also cash-only deals because they’re priced so low. But they’re also for those people who are looking to downsize. And some people, who are actually first-time buyers, may consider it to be a great little investment. And, you know, they’re not bad deals, because they’re like a co-op. You know, they take care of the roof and the siding of the house and do some internal things too, so the associations that you’re working with or living in will take care of those things. So that’s a big plus for people who are on limited incomes, which helps them out a lot.