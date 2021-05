Heath Ledger couldn’t wait to get to Prague. The actor wasn’t expected there until production started on A Knight’s Tale in the spring of 2000, but he was anxious to explore what would be his home for the next five months. After a quick call with writer-director Brian Helgeland, who was on location developing the medieval action-comedy, Ledger flew out to join the filmmaker and prepare for his first leading role. Considering the city’s cheap accommodations, Helgeland realized he might as well invite the rest of the cast to keep Ledger company. “There wasn’t some big fancy hotel where we were blowing our budget every night,” Helgeland says. “So everyone just started showing up.”