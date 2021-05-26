newsbreak-logo
Alter Bridge to Release ‘Tour of Horrors’ Graphic Novel

By Anne Erickson
Cover picture for the articleAlter Bridge and Z2 Comics have a new graphic novel on the way. The book, called Tour of Horrors, follows a storyline of one of Alter Bridge’s roadies going missing and the band having to find a “ghoulish” replacement. “What better way to pass the time between gigs than with...

Books & Literature94.3 Jack FM

Graphic novel focusing on the life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury to be released this fall

The first-ever graphic novel to focus specifically on late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury will be published this November. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs will follow Mercury’s life from his childhood in Zanzibar and India, to his years growing up in England and developing his love for music, through the formation of Queen and his emergence as one of the most dynamic and beloved performers in rock.
Books & Literaturethepost.on.ca

Egmondville author releases latest novel

Local bestselling author E.K. Johnston found inspiration in the isolation of COVID-19 for her latest book, Aetherbound. Johnston, who grew up in Egmondville and graduated from Central Huron Secondary School, released Aetherbound on May 25. It’s a sci-fi adventure and coming-of-age story for “teenagers and the young at heart.”. Aetherbound...
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

Upcoming Punderworld Original Graphic Novel Offers A Romantic Retelling Of The Hades & Persephone Myth

Image Comics announced that fan-favorite creator Linda Šejić will offer readers a romantic retelling of the Hades and Persephone myth in the forthcoming original graphic novel, Punderworld. This fresh take on the Greek tale will follow the couple’s love-struck misadventures with contemporary sensibilities this August from Image/Top Cow. Originally published...
Comicspremierpopc.com

‘Space Jam’ Meets ‘Fright Night’ In Forthcoming ‘Old Head’ Graphic Novel

Fan favorite creator Kyle Starks (Assassin Nation, Sexcastle) is back with more action-packed laughs in the forthcoming horror/comedy mashup, Old Head. This original graphic novel will hit shelves this August from Image Comics. Perhaps best described as Space Jam meets Fright Night, this hilarious new story follows a former basketball...
ComicsPublishers Weekly

Legendary Comics Launches YA Graphic Novel Imprint

Legendary Comics, the graphic novel division of film production house Legendary Entertainment, is launching a young adult imprint, Legendary Comics YA, along with a slate of five graphic novels to be published over the next 18 months. The first graphic novel on its list, Championess, was released in April. It’s...
Books & Literatureala.org

Great Graphic Novels (#GGN2022) Featured Review of Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh

After running out of shipwreck wine, three drunk mermaids—or actually two mermaids (Pearl and Tooth) and a sea witch (Eez)—decide to transform themselves into humans to find more alcohol. Unfortunately, when they wake up with massive hangovers, Eez realizes she doesn’t know how to turn them back. Now they are stranded in the human world and have to deal with things like housing and jobs until they can find a way home.
Comicsthenerdsofcolor

Image Comics Goes Way Down to Hadestown with ‘Punderworld’ Graphic Novel

One of my favorite parts of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Hadestown is the story of Patrick Page’s Hades and Amber Gray’s Persephone. Also, I’m always down for interesting reinterpretations of Greek myths. Now, one of the biggest webcomics on the internet, Punderworld, is coming to comic shops from fan-favorite creator Linda Šejić. Think of it as a kind of prequel to Hadestown.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Joan Jett’s First Two Albums Turned Into a Graphic Novel

A new graphic novel has been announced, celebrating the 40th anniversaries of Joan Jett’s landmark albums, Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ‘n Roll. Released by Z2 Comics, the book brings Jett’s “songs to life as 20 vivid stories.” Some of the best female writers and artists from the comic book industry were recruited for the project, reflecting Jett’s own breakthrough in the male-dominated rock world.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

EXCLUSIVE: Check out a trailer for the new Tardi graphic novel translation from Fantagraphics

Fantagraphics has been publishing translated editions of graphic novels by French cartoonist Jacques Tardi, also known simply as Tardi, for over a decade. The publisher’s latest translated offering, of Tardi’s first solo graphic novel, Farewell, Brindavoine, is due out next month, and today Fantagraphics has released, exclusive to The Beat, a trailer for the forthcoming graphic novel, which is being translated into English by Jenna Allen.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

The Girl From the Sea: YA Graphic Novel Out in Time for Pride Month

Molly Knox Ostertag, the acclaimed author of The Witch Boy trilogy has a new contemporary standalone graphic novel story with a magical twist. The Girl From the Sea is about family, romance, and first love while tackling issues like anxiety and coming out with a light touch. The Young Adult graphic novel comes out on June 1st, in time for Pride Month.
Traffic Accidentshorrornews.net

Press Release: New Horror Movie Trailer

EDMONTON – May 14th, 2021 – TALES FROM THE DEAD ZONE, starring WWE Hall of Fame wrestling superstar Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and Corey Feldman, has completed all filming, and is now in post production. “It’s taken us awhile to shoot the movie, but finally we’re in Post Production,” says...
Books & LiteratureAustin Chronicle

Book Review: Five Graphic Novels That Will Supercharge Your Sequential Existence

I could gloss this just-released book by saying "The frequent New Yorker cartoonist and longtime sequential artist Karl Stevens provides a biography, equally quotidian and phantasmagorical, of his and his wife's pet cat." But that would be like horking up a hairball that only hints at the rich and fur-infused feast from which such an encapsulation erupted. What Stevens has performed here is, in fact, a sort of miracle. Not because the page after page of full-color illustrations in this new trade paperback from Chronicle Books are extraordinary, the man's meticulous pen-and-watercolor work so precise as to approach, at times, photorealism ... not because presenting the inner life of a domestic varmint in its own words is a novel conceit (cf. William Braden's Henri, le Chat Noir or, FFS, Garfield) ... not because Penny could double as an accurate glimpse of Contemporary (Pet-Involved) Life in America ... but because, moreso than even B. Kliban or T.S. Eliot or Edward Gorey or Rita Mae Brown accomplished, Stevens' paneled narrative of depictions here provokes the sensation of actually having a pet cat. I mean, it's a fucking eerie feeling. The artist renders such visual and textual verisimilitude, perfectly capturing the typical feline temerity of thoughts and actions, the catty Zen of its subsidized existence, that I could almost feel hair being shed on my jeans as I read. Bonus: Having this paper Penny in your house requires no cleaning of a litter box.
Books & Literaturedailyjournal.net

FC grad about to release debut novel

The story was nearly a decade in the making. When Brooke Lauren Davis started writing what would be her debut novel, “The Hollow Inside,” she was 16 years old. The suspenseful tale of family secrets and the blurry nature of right and wrong slowly came together, moving forward then backwards as Davis adjusted, edited and honed the book.
Musicsoultracks.com

Babyface creates young alter ego to release vaulted "Rock Steady"

(May 27, 2021) The first look at the computer-generation photo is unnerving. It looks like a “mini-me” of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the legendary songwriter, producer and performer. But “Lil BayFace” is a light-hearted look back by Babyface at some of his early demo work as a young songwriter. Face posted...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 new graphic novels worth your time

(By Eric Anthony Glover and Arielle Jovelianos, Abram ComicArts, $24.99) As I read this graphic novel, I kept getting fooled — thinking I was reading one thing, while it kept turning out to be another. The story takes place in a future where interplanetary space travel is possible but extremely dangerous. A crew of four women travel to an exoplanet in search of a rare plant that could "save a lot of lives." But disaster strikes, leaving only two alive on the hostile planet's surface — and both in a ruthless race to the remaining shuttle, which seats only one.