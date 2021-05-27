The House in the Forest by El Fil Verd

The House in the Forest is a detached single-family house located in Barcelona, Spain, designed in 2020 by El Fil Verd. The design of this detached single-family house was commissioned to us by a couple with the dream of retirement living in the middle of nature. The site is characterized by a Mediterranean vegetation typical of the area and includes olive trees, pines, mastic trees and palm hearts on calcareous soils. The plot, of about 900 m2, is located at the end of a small urbanization on the edge of the Garraf Natural Park, on the coast south of Barcelona.