EVERGLOW Strikes Gold Once Again With Latest Comeback "Last Melody"
The certified hitmakers of K-Pop, EVERGLOW, have officially made their comeback with their third single album "Last Melody". It was released on May 25, 2021 and the song 'First' served as the title track for the same. There are two versions to the album, titled "Last Melody"and "First Memoir" respectively. The album is available as a physical copy and for downloading and streaming. As expected, EVERGLOW has once again nailed the formula for success with "Last Melody", maintaining their position as one of the best 4th generation K-Pop groups in existence.www.kpopmap.com