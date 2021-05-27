Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

EVERGLOW Strikes Gold Once Again With Latest Comeback "Last Melody"

By Haneul
kpopmap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe certified hitmakers of K-Pop, EVERGLOW, have officially made their comeback with their third single album "Last Melody". It was released on May 25, 2021 and the song 'First' served as the title track for the same. There are two versions to the album, titled "Last Melody"and "First Memoir" respectively. The album is available as a physical copy and for downloading and streaming. As expected, EVERGLOW has once again nailed the formula for success with "Last Melody", maintaining their position as one of the best 4th generation K-Pop groups in existence.

www.kpopmap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everglow#Music Group#Music Industry#The Darkness#Into Darkness#Black Gold#Everglow#Ollipop#Song#Subtle Details#Dance#Outfits#Concert#Existence#Leather#Outer Space#Stage#Concept Photos#Feminity#Calmness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicallkpop.com

EVERGLOW strike 'First' in powerful MV

EVERGLOW have dropped their music video for "First". In the powerful MV, the EVERGLOW members harness the power of elements as they jump between realities as interdimensional warriors. "First" is the title track of the girl group's third single album 'Last Melody', and the confident lyrics are about forgetting your fears and conquering your dreams.
Musicstaticdive.com

Kizkrash Rocks The New 8-Bit Dubstep YOLO

Kizkrash is the professional name of Keegan McBride, a California-based DJ and Dubstep producer with a new name and a new sound. He began his adventures in the genre in 2018. In the subsequent three years he found a home and an audience in the Dubstep community. However, he ran into numerous branding issues, being confused by fans and distribution systems with artists of the same or similar names.
MusicNew Jersey Stage

Good Tunes Episode 30

In the latest episode of Good Tunes, a music-centric, comedic podcast hosted by longtime friends and frequent band-mates, Tim Montalvo and Roger Wuy, the guys watch the music video for the title track off their second WUP EP, "Touch the Sky". Touch this guy. Roger's still sour about Tim's "science class" comment. Jolly Ranchers. The proper way to drop a stool. The devil's cabbage. Touch that guy. Future Tim didn't make it home.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Fortnite Teases Season 7 Theme

With the next season of Fortnite around the corner, developer Epic Games has continued to tease the next update, with an official countdown event expected to take place in-game. Besides a major graphics update and some Foreshadowing Quests taking place to finish up Season 6, Epic Games continues to make...
AstronomyNorth Coast Journal

North Coast Night Lights: Eclipse of the Super Flower Moon

The full moon of May, called the flower moon, was a real doozy: it was a super moon, an eclipse, and a blood moon — the first Super Blood Flower Moon into which I can ever remember having tuned. So how does it come by all of those monikers?. The...
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Fans wonder why JYP Entertainment is not uploading Stray Kids' 'Kingdom' behind-the-scene videos

Mnet's idol competition show, 'Kingdom,' has finally come to an end as the final performances and the winner for the show were revealed on June 3 KST. After the final episode aired, ATEEZ and iKON uploaded the behind-the-scenes videos of the members practicing and preparing for their performances for the show. However, JYP Entertainment has not uploaded the behind-the-scenes videos of Stray Kids.
Musicghostcultmag.com

“Abyss” by Unleash The Archers Wins “Metal Album Of The Year” at The 2021 Juno Awards

Canadian Power Metal champs Unleash The Archers took home the JUNO Awards (the Canadian Grammys) statue for “Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year” for their 2020 album Abyss, released via Napalm Records. They beat out a tremendous field of competition including albums from Annihilator – Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining/Warner), Kataklysm – Unconquered (Nuclear Blast/AEC/Believe), Protest The Hero – Palimpsest (Independent), and Vile Creature – Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! (Prosthetic/The Orchard). All the nominees were deserving and congrats to UTA and the entire team at Napalm Records, as well as their publicity teams worldwide!
Musicclarkchronicle.com

Why alternative music is the best music, objectively

Starting in the 1960s, alternative music has filled the headphones of people around the world for 60 years now. This genre of music was coined the term “alternative” after breaking the trends of mainstream music. Over time, alternative has evolved into multiple different genres, and it nestles its way into the many music streaming platforms.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

“Cowboy Notes” and Space Rock: An Interview With numün

For the last year or so, I’ve been seeking out music that pushes towards the blissful, the contemplative, and the immersive. Cue the band numün and their 2020 album voyage au soleil, which brings together a sense of the cosmic with some virtuosic playing. I’m a fan of the other bands in which these guys play, including SUSS and Gamelan Dharma Swara, and I was eager to hear what this configuration would come up with. When I finally did, I was ecstatic; last fall, I spoke with the trio over Zoom to learn more about their approach to ambient music.
Video Gamesblackgate.com

Disaster Adventure in Space: Coriolis’ The Last Voyage of the Ghazali

How does one present a science fiction roleplaying game to a group to introduce both the setting, the basic mechanics, and give a good flavor of how it will run yet extend beyond the typical rulebook starter adventure? Free League Publishing’s Coriolis is called “Arabian Nights in space,” and its tone and setting are evocative and fresh. Set far in the future in an area of space called the Third Horizon, humankind lives and thrives on a variety of planets and space stations. While many factions exist, one major divide is omnipresent: the Firstcomers and the Zenithians. The Firstcomers fled the Second Horizon, and after a decades-long war called the Portal Wars, were eventually cut off from that area of space. Meanwhile, centuries before the portals that allow travel among the stars were found, a generation ship called Zenith left Earth for the star called Kua. Once there, they found the Firstcomers.
Musicvanyaland.com

Hot Damn-zig: It’s Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ but in the style of Misfits

Sometimes the headline is deceptive, and sometimes the headline tells no lies. In this case, it’s the latter, as we’re celebrating the Northeast’s heatwave this week with some of Florida’s finest traditions: Breaking stuff and Limp Bizkit. But we aren’t rocking any red Yankees caps in the process, instead, we’re throwing it down to New Jersey for this batshit crazy rendition of Limp Bizkit’s 1999 nu-metal classic “Break Stuff” done in the style of the Misfits.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Black Desert Launches Collaboration With Bugatti… Because It Can

The world of MMORPGs has always been home to collaborations with this or that brand, some weirder than others. Black Desert developer Pearl Abyss just announced a new one. The game is going to get a collaboration with… Bugatti. No. i’m not joking. If you want to get Bugatti-branded items...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Spring Theatre Sound Design Featured in Live Sound International

“A Considered Approach: Behind the scenes on the sound design for a unique theatrical production,” an article about the sound design workflow for the Spring Theatre production of The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, was the cover story for the May issue of Live Sound International. The article was also featured by ProSoundWeb.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Song of Horror Review: Ode to the Classics

Whereas so many modern indie horror games can feel like on-rails haunted hayrides, Song of Horror keeps players on their toes. As much as the indie game boom has been wonderful to experience over the last decade, horror games emerging from that space have been more lacking than one might expect. A run on a particular type of horror game has led to what are basically spooky adventure games, with faux threats and scripted scares. Song of Horror wonderfully bucks that trend.
Washington, DCWJLA

Nicola Yoon talks "Instructions for Dancing" and the need to diversity in YA books

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Readers everywhere have been waiting five years for bestselling author Nicola Yoon’s next release -- and the wait is finally over! The first Black woman to hit number one on the New York Times Young Adult List is back with the follow-up to her massively successful books, “Everything, Everything” and “The Sun is also a Star.” It’s called “Instructions for Dancing,” and it takes readers on a journey through love, heartbreak and dance.
MusicThe Quietus

A Moment Alive: Degrees Of Freedom Found By Blue Gene Tyranny Reviewed

Our Man In San Francisco, Ned Raggett, gets to grips with Degrees Of Freedom Found, a six CD collection of material recorded between 1963-2019 and finds a monumental box set. This time of loss was heightened by the continuing disaster of COVID, but the loss was present already, almost woven into the system, as people leave, institutions disappear. It makes considering the new box set by "Blue" Gene Tyranny all the more of a task because if all had been well, the artist first named Joe Gantic then Robert Sheff would be here and carrying on. Yet health had been an issue for years, and while the 6CD set Degrees Of Freedom Found, fully planned by Tyranny beforehand and with extensive notes throughout from him, now has to be tagged as monumental precisely because it is now a monument, a salute to the departed, it still doesn't feel like it was intended to be. The death of this pianist, keyboardist and writer provides a loss not merely of the artist but the context, the astonishing weaving pattern which someone can show in living life and being in the world. So much is said about the outsider artist but Tyranny perhaps was never truly outside, in the best of ways.