Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls not ready to give up yet

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA goodish USD rebound prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday. Dovish Fed expectations, optimistic UK economic outlook helped limit the downside. Investors now look forward to important US macro data for some trading impetus. The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead witnessed some selling near...

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#Economic Recovery#Gbp Usd Outlook#Usd#Dovish Fed#Us Treasury#Asian#Fomc#British#Prelim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest weekly gains

Pound still weak across the board after the dovish hold from the Bank of England. GBP/USD up for the week, still under the 20-WMA. The GBP/USD trimmed losses during Friday's American session, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board. Cable rose back above 1.3900 and climbed to 1.3930. It continues to move sideways, with the pound being the weakest among the G10 space.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and coments, adds data, Fed speakers) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of an 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%. “The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.” Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June. The dollar index against a basket of currencies ended unchanged on the day at 91.838, after dropping to 91.524. Last Friday, the index rose to a two-month high after Fed policymakers on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, a faster-than-expected timetable to tighten. This week, the greenback slipped as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on inflation pressures. The U.S. economy could possibly reach maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it will be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said he expects high inflation readings will not last and many Americans will return to the labor market in the fall. Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help boost economic growth, said Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester. Infrastructure spending is likely to boost the U.S. economy, though probably not in the short-term. The British pound fell 0.33% on the day to $1.3875, weakening further a day after the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy. The greenback was steady at 110.83 Japanese yen, after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday. Data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier. “Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8380 91.8470 +0.00% 2.064% +91.8790 +91.5240 Euro/Dollar $1.1931 $1.1931 +0.00% -2.35% +$1.1976 +$1.1927 Dollar/Yen 110.8250 110.8300 +0.00% +7.30% +110.9800 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 132.22 132.27 -0.04% +4.18% +132.4500 +132.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9180 +0.00% +3.76% +0.9183 +0.9143 Sterling/Dollar $1.3875 $1.3922 -0.33% +1.57% +$1.3935 +$1.3871 Dollar/Canadian 1.2306 1.2319 -0.09% -3.35% +1.2329 +1.2273 Aussie/Dollar $0.7586 $0.7583 +0.06% -1.36% +$0.7616 +$0.7580 Euro/Swiss 1.0949 1.0951 -0.02% +1.31% +1.0963 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8597 0.8569 +0.33% -3.80% +0.8604 +0.8569 NZ $0.7061 $0.7062 +0.00% -1.66% +$0.7095 +$0.7056 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4955 8.5040 -0.13% -1.09% +8.5025 +8.4580 Euro/Norway 10.1369 10.1360 +0.01% -3.15% +10.1580 +10.1148 Dollar/Sweden 8.4907 8.4677 +0.28% +3.59% +8.4947 +8.4441 Euro/Sweden 10.1314 10.1031 +0.28% +0.55% +10.1349 +10.1040 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by David Gregorio)
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears in charge on the weekly and daily outlook

AUD/USD is benefitting from improved risk sentiment and higher commodities and stocks. Technically, the bias is with the bears while below the weekly resistance. AUD/USD is currently trading a touch higher by 0.12% on the day so far after rising from a low of 0.7565 to a high of 0.7591.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips as mixed Fed outlook put investors on edge

June 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower choppy trading on Thursday, as mixed cues from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors wary. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,776.65 per ounce by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), reversing some gains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Gives Up Early Gains

The Euro rallied initially during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains at the 200 day EMA just as we did during the trading session on Wednesday. This forms two shooting stars in a row, and it suggests that perhaps we are going to continue to struggle to go higher. That being said, we also have a hammer sitting just below the 200 day EMA that formed on Tuesday that a lot of people will look at. The question now is whether or not we are simply hanging around the 200 day EMA, or are we trying to form some type of bearish flag? Because of this, I am a bit cautious about putting a lot of money to work, and I think that Friday will probably be a great day to simply observe whether or not we can break out of this range.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP Weaker after BOE Rate Decision; DXY Sideways - Market Minutes

A look across the majors sees many USD-pairs trading within +/-0.1% of their daily open; much ado about nothing. Aside from the GBP-crosses which are marginally weaker on the session, the major US economic data release did little to move markets. Fed speakers remain the dominant market force, more so...