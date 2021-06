With Euro 2020 set to kick off in two months time, Gareth Southgate's England squad will soon have to be confirmed. But selecting the 26-man England squad is not the only difficult decision Southgate will have to make, because the England boss will also have to decide which eleven players will start in their opening Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on June 13, and that decision only seems to be getting more difficult for Southgate as the season progresses.