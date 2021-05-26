Countries Eager to Reopen to Travel as Pandemic Recedes
With summer travel season approaching, many nations are eager to reopen their borders to tourists says the pandemic recedes. Domestic air travel in this country is nearly back to 2019 levels. But travel industry groups are getting impatient with what they see is the Biden administrations to slow response to allowing more international visitors. Travel industry officials says it's crucial to reopen international travel. I'm Rita.search.audioburst.com