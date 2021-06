In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable remains side-lined between the 1.4090-1.4250 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is scope for GBP to rise above the major resistance at 1.4235’ but we were of the view that ‘the next resistance at 1.4265 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.4250, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp sell-off from the high (NY low of 1.4147). The rapid drop has room to extend but oversold conditions suggest that any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.4120. The next support at 1.4090 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 1.4190 (minor resistance is at 1.4170) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”