Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

5 Things K-Pop Fans Miss During The Pandemic

By JeonAe
kpopmap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since 2020, many people had suffered because of the worldwide pandemic. This includes K-Pop idols as well as K-Pop fans. K-Pop events had to be held online and new K-Pop groups which had later debuted still did not have the chance to meet their fans in real life!. While...

www.kpopmap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Pandemic#Music Festivals#Friendship#World Music#Live Music#Music Concerts#New Music#Kcon#Korean#Isac#K Pop Fans#K Pop Events#K Pop Idols#K Pop Groups#Music Lovers#Stage#World Tours#Legendary Fancams#Special Guests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

The best dancers in K-Pop (Part 1)

Dance is an essential component in K-Pop, carrying a lot of its charm and appeal. What distinguishes K-Pop from other pop music is precisely its emphasis on choreography performed by the artists themselves. K-Pop idols often have no option other than being absolute all-rounders that are good at everything. However, it is often the case that some idols are better at one particular talent than others and thus, focus a lot of their energy and time on cultivating and honing the same. This also determines the idol's position in a particular group. Today we're counting down some of the best dancers in K-Pop!
Charitiestelugubulletin.com

Ram Charan thanks fans for their charity during pandemic

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Everyone knows that Mega fans are engaging in charity works during the Covid-19 pandemic times and helping as many as possible in their power. Now, Mega...
MusicFast Company

Global K-pop phenom BTS is going to serenade fans with a two-day virtual concert

Global K-pop juggernaut BTS, a boy band composed of seven singer-dancer phenoms, is set to perform a dynamic two-day virtual concert next week. Titled “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the event will see BTS and its powerhouse production company HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) join forces with VenewLive, an augmented-reality-boosted live music platform. It will offer fans—dubbed the BTS ARMY—a cutting-edge experience featuring 4K resolution and multiview, which allows viewers to toggle between different camera angles. Audiences will also be able to congregate in chat rooms.
WorldStereogum

BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

About nine months ago, the phenomenally successful South Korean boy band BTS released “Dynamite,” their first-ever English-language single. Up until the moment that they announced “Dynamite,” the members of BTS had said that they didn’t plan to record in English. This made sense. They didn’t need to record in English. At the time, BTS represented a radical decentering of the global pop system: A leviathan-level success story in which the principal figures come from outside the anglophone pop system to capture the hearts of millions of people around the world. BTS weren’t simply huge in Korea or even Asia. They were (and are) huge everywhere, and their rise mirrored the trajectories of Spanish-language urbano stars like Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In America, BTS could sell out stadiums and land top-10 singles while only sprinkling occasional English into their records. They didn’t need to pull crossover moves. Instead, they brought everyone else into their world. Then they went ahead and pulled a crossover move anyway.
Home & GardenPosted by
ARTnews

Rediscovering the Joy of Drawing During the Pandemic

A month or two in to the pandemic in 2020, when the spring was breaking into an anxious summer and the weather made it blessedly easier to be outside, I took up a hobby. Or maybe I revived a long-lost part of myself: I started drawing every day, which I hadn’t done since high school, the better part of two decades ago. Back then I attended figure-drawing classes and loitered in the school’s art rooms — I even painted a mural that still hangs in the school. But my commitment faded in college with the pressure to study for a non-art major.
Entertainmentindustryglobalnews24.com

K-POP BUSINESS: PANDEMIC-PROOF EMPIRE OF BTS

Hybe, the entertainment giant behind the K-pop phenomenon BTS, is making every effort in taking its business global. BTS has cultivated a sophisticated online fan base, particularly during the pandemic. BTS has surged by 36% between 2019 and 2020, a period when the entertainment industry was hampered due to the...
Entertainmenthellokpop.com

Brave Girls & DRIPPIN Officially Join K-Pop Fandom Platform UNIVERSE

Brave Girls and DRIPPIN open their respective UNIVERSE Planets!. Popular girl group Brave Girls and fourth-generation boy group DRIPPIN will begin communicating with fans around the world through K-pop entertainment platform “UNIVERSE.”. NCSOFT and its subsidiary KLAP officially opened the Planet of UNIVERSE’s two new artists — Brave Girls and...
MusicPosted by
Vice

This Is Not How This K-Pop Duo Actually Looks. It’s Part of an Elaborate Joke.

Sporting large sparkly eyes, runway model bodies, and porcelain skin, you could say this boyish K-pop duo is unreal. And that’s because they are. K-pop is known for its high beauty standards and dedicated fanbase. With fierce competition in the industry, Mad Monster is subverting K-pop’s perfectionistic expectations by playing into it—excessively. Members Tan and J-Ho brand themselves as “monsters” who are crazy about music, but they are best known for their overexposed beauty filters, exaggerated anime eyes, and auto-tuned vocals.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Promised You A Miracle: When 80s Pop Music Ruled The World

The 80s was the era when the world woke up again to British pop. Since the Beatlemania boom of the mid-60s, the overseas market for UK acts had gradually declined, but, 20 years later, Britain was back and once again dominating the Billboard charts in the States. On July 16, 1983, seven of the Top 10 singles in the US were by British acts. Across a five-month run in the middle of 1985, UK acts scored a sensational nine US No.1 hits. The decade has been unfairly maligned in the past, but these days it’s clear: 80s pop music ruled the world.
WorldNPR

BTS And Beyond: A Guide To K-Pop

Last year, the South Korean pop group BTS topped the U.S. charts with the blockbuster earworm "Dynamite." Now, they've got a new hit, called "Butter." But the story of K-pop extends well beyond BTS. And it goes back decades with a huge array of styles and sounds. The audio was...
Musicheraldweekly.com

Why is K Pop Becoming More Popular and What is It?

Nowadays, there are multiple music genres that are currently available to listen to. From post-hardcore to classical music to even Kpop, there’s a genre for everyone to listen to too. K-pop which stands for Korean pop is a popular music genre stemming from South Korea. It has heavy influences from pop, experimental to even reggae and hip hop. The interesting thing about K-pop is that it veers away from the conventional four-member band style and can even consist of 21 members! The first K-Pop band came into fruition in the early 90s and later branched out to modern K-pop that started to include English lyrics and various hip hop elements.
Musicallkpop.com

The Best Vocalists In K-Pop (Part 2)

With the unbelievable host of talent that makes up the Korean music industry, there's no limiting the number of extraordinary artists at their art. In a previous article, we listed some of the best vocalists in K-Pop in part 1, and as promised, here's part 2!. [The artists are placed...
Musickpopstarz.com

aespa Shows They're the Future of K-Pop with 'Next Level'

SM Entertainment's latest girl group, aespa, has dropped their highly-anticipated single "Next Level" and showing how they usher in the next generation of K-pop music. "Next Level" is a remake of the A$ton Wyld track of the same title, originally appearing in the official soundtrack for the 2019 action film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."