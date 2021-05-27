Cancel
Movies

The timely arrival of HBO’s ‘Oslo’

By Gabby Deutch
jewishinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening scene of the film “Oslo” begins not in Norway but in an unusually snow-covered Middle East. A dream sequence intersperses videos of violence in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank with footage of a European woman, headscarf pulled down around her neck, wandering through Gaza. An ominous soundtrack crescendos as the violence grows more intense, until viewers see the woman in a United Nations car that takes a direct hit from a projectile — a bullet or a rock, it isn’t clear which.

jewishinsider.com
WorldTell-Tale TV

Oslo Review: A Timely Look at a True Story

When HBO decided to adapt the Tony Award-winning play Oslo, the network probably didn’t predict that news of Israel and Palestine would dominate the headlines at the time of the film’s release. Oslo’s true story of the secret negotiations between Palestine and Israel that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace...
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: Pushing for Middle East Peace in HBO’s ‘Oslo’

High drama on an international stage, this film version of the Tony-winning play is more timely than ever in the wake of the recent clashes in Israel and Gaza, as Oslo depicts the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Playwright J.T. Rogers and director Bartlett...
MoviesMSNBC

Director of HBO’s ‘Oslo’ on the power of empathy in international conflict

Violence has ravaged the relationship between Israel and Palestine for decades, but the Oslo Accords proved that peace and hope were not impossible. Bartlett Sher has turned his Tony award-winning Broadway play into a movie, “Oslo,” and he joins Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of empathy when in the throes of international conflict.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

‘Oslo’ Review: Timely HBO Movie Tackles Landmark Israeli-Palestinian Peace Talks

Perhaps it’s time for another meeting between officials from Israel and Palestine, like the series of off-the-books negotiations that took place in Oslo, Norway, back in 1993. Those sessions — conducted in secret over nearly six months, since Israeli policy forbade interacting with or otherwise acknowledging the authority of the Palestinian Liberation Organization — paid off in very public handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat, photographed with then-U.S.-president Bill Clinton.
WorldFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Oslo' brings the Tony-winning play about Israeli-Palestinian peace to timely life on HBO

Although "Oslo" takes place nearly 30 years ago, recent events in Israel and the Palestinian territories reflect how timely the issues at the core of this HBO movie -- a stark adaptation of the Tony-winning stage play -- remain. Chronicling the back-channel efforts to forge an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the film considers the impediments to peace, then and now, and the power of human connection as the path to achieving it.
WorldPosted by
TheWrap

HBO’s ‘Oslo’: Meet the Real People Behind the Historical Drama

“Oslo” tells the story behind the iconic photo of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasir Arafat shaking hands on the White House lawn in 1993. The new TV movie from HBO dramatizes the top-secret negotiations that led to the historic Oslo Accords, a milestone in the ever-winding road to peace in the Middle East.
WorldPosted by
Primetimer

HBO's timing for Oslo is less than ideal given the recent Israeli-Palestinian fighting -- and its framing is blinkered and naïve

The HBO film on the Oslo Peace Accords, starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott, features excellent acting. But the premise feels out of place in the aftermath of the recent fighting. "The idea is: If we can all relate to each other as people, maybe we can figure out solutions to our problems," says Sheila O'Malley. "If I learn about your childhood, I will be able to see you as human. This is well-intentioned—and to some degree, true—but only to some degree. The Oslo Peace Accords may have been historic, but they were widely despised and greeted with waves of protest on both sides: Edward Said referred to them as 'an instrument of Palestinian surrender, a Palestinian Versailles' (it's not hard to understand why he felt that way, considering what was conceded), and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated soon after by an Israeli extremist. And around it goes. The situation has not improved. It has deteriorated."
MoviesHyperallergic

A Trite Dramatization of the Oslo Peace Accords

Bartlett Sher’s film adaptation of J.T. Rogers’s Tony-winning play Oslo, which he also directed on the stage, is frustrating. The movie is unable to translate a subject so inherently theatrical into anything visually appealing beyond questionably color-graded conversations in largely empty rooms. But more dubious is the script’s irresponsibility in how it handles a historic meeting between entities that are still at war today. The movie dramatizes the back-channel negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian representatives which led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, focusing on Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul (Ruth Wilson) and Terje Rød-Larsen (Andrew Scott), who organized the talks. The talented ensemble is largely wasted on perfunctorily performing the material. Both the play and film are glaringly limited, alternating between two modes of scene: Either the two groups argue or they make amends. Repeat ad nauseum for two hours.
