Earlier, the Eurozone released its Producer Price Index (PPI) data for APRIL, which was 1%, vs an expectation of 0.5% and 1.1% in March. No big deal, right? Old data. But theoretically, PPI feeds in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in subsequent months. On Tuesday, the Eurozone released its CPI data for MAY. (Why they release April PPI after May CPI, I have no idea!). May’s CPI reading was 2%. This is the highest reading since October 2018. The ECB has a target inflation of just below 2%. However, as with the US Fed, the ECB assumes the inflation is due to base effects (which is probably true, given where the economy was last year) and temporary factors (aka transitory).