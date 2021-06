STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP baseball team claimed a share of the WIAC title with a doubleheader sweep of UW-Platteville to finish the regular season on Saturday. The scores were 11-4 and 6-2. Aaron Simmons blasted three home runs and had five hits on the day with four RBIs and five runs scored. Payton Nelson hit his fourth home run of the week and had a three hit day. Matt Baumann had four hits including a home run and four RBIs.