Animals

Tamarin monkeys copy other species’ accents to avoid conflict

By Sara Rigby, PA Science
Science Focus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne species of monkey copies the accent of another when it enters its territory, possibly to avoid conflict, research has indicated. Scientists examined the behaviour of 15 groups of two types of tamarin monkeys in the Brazilian Amazon. Red-handed tamarins adopt the long calls used by pied tamarins when they...

www.sciencefocus.com
