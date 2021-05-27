Vanderbilt walks off Ole Miss to advance in SEC Tournament
Another appearance in the SEC Tournament, another walk-off for Vanderbilt. The No. 4 seed Commodores started their run in Hoover, Ala., in the same way that they ended it back in 2019 — with a walk-off hit to beat Ole Miss. Dominic Keegan hit a single to right field to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the ninth inning as the 'Dores beat Ole Miss 5-4, advancing into the winner's bracket with a game against No. 1 seed Arkansas on Thursday.247sports.com