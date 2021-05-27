Cancel
US Army identifies two finalists for unmanned aircraft portion of RS SKO competition

Janes
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe US Army is down to two finalist platforms for the unmanned aircraft competition portion of its Render Safe Sets, Kits, and Outfits (RS SKO) programme. The Teledyne FLIR Systems R80D SkyRaider and the InstantEye Robotics Mk-3 Gen4-HL Group 1 unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) are the finalists and the service is in source selection, an industry source told Janes on 26 May. The UAS competition is the ‘render safe’ part of RS SKO and is the only unmanned aircraft portion of the programme.

