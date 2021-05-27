Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Danish co Green Hydrogen Systems plans IPO to back growth

By Veselina Petrova
renewablesnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (Renewables Now) - Green Hydrogen Systems, the Danish manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, is seeking to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen to back the launch of new products and support its growth. The company on Thursday announced its plan for the contemplated initial public offering (IPO), which...

renewablesnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Danish#Board Of Directors#Ipo#Production Company#Growth Capital#Investment Capital#Energy Management#Green Hydrogen Systems#Nasdaq Copenhagen#Greenshoe#Nordea Asset Management#Atp#Nordic Alpha Partners#Norlys Holding#Ap Moller Holding#Ebitda#Siemens Gamesa#Carnegie Investment Bank#Jp Morgan Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesskitco.com

Investment firms form Seagust JV to bid for Norway offshore wind

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Investment firms Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) and Ferd have formed an offshore wind joint venture named Seagust to seek acreage in an upcoming tender in their native Norway, the companies said on Wednesday. The venture will join several others that plan to bid in Norway's first...
Businessswfinstitute.org

GIC Buys into Phoenix Mills Indian Retail Platform

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited and The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) have entered into a strategic partnership to establish an investment platform for retail-led mixed-use assets in India. This platform will seek to develop, own, and operate retail-led, mixed-use developments in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in a US$ 733 million portfolio of retail-led mixed-use developments, located in the prime consumption centres of Mumbai and Pune. These assets, totalling around 3.4 million sq ft of leasable retail and office space, are currently amongst PML’s most prime and well-performing operational assets.
Businessthefastmode.com

Telia Completes Sale of Carrier Division to Polhem Infra for $1.1B

Telia Company this week announced that it has completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra, at an enterprise value of SEK 9,450 million ($USD1.1 billion).
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market to Set Phenomenal Growth From 2021 to 2026

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Benzinga

Binance-Backed Crypto Exchange Tokocrypto Aims For IPO

Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto, backed by the world's largest exchange, Binance, reportedly aims to hold an initial public offering (IPO). What Happened: According to a Wednesday Nikkei report, Tokocrypto wants to debut on the public market within two to three years. "I'm saying two years because we need to be...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Norwegian green investor backs LNG, hydrogen tech

Saga Pure sees the technology developed by ICT as a potential breakthrough for large scale transport and storage of liquid hydrogen. Norwegian green energy investor Saga Pure said on June 2 it had completed a 30mn kroner ($3.6mn) private placement in IC Technology (ICT), a Tronheim-based developer of liquid hydrogen and LNG storage solutions.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Companies vie for funding to decarbonise UK port

Uniper believes the project could serve as a model for decarbonising other ports as well. [Image credit: Uniper]. Germany's Uniper and Siemens Energy, Japan's Toyoto Tsusho and Associated British Ports (ABP) have applied for state funding to decarbonise the port of Immingham on England's east coast using hydrogen, the companies announced on June 2.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phoenix Mills, GIC set up $733 million retail and office venture

Jun. 2—BENGALURU — Mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd have entered into a partnership to establish a $733 million investment platform for retail‐led mixed‐use assets in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in the portfolio of projects that will be located Mumbai and Pune.
Energy Industryheavyliftpfi.com

GE’s Teesside plans materialise

GE Renewable Energy’s plans for a state-of-the-art wind turbine blade manufacturing factory in Teesside, UK, have taken a major step forward. The plans for the 78,000 sq m facility, to be located in the South Bank zone of the Teesworks site, have been submitted and construction is set to begin in October. It will sit alongside a new 1 km heavy lift quay.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indonesian gold miner Archi Indonesia plans IPO

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian gold miner PT. Archi Indonesia is planning to launch an initial public offering by next June, aiming to sell a 20% stake, the company said on Monday. Archi Indonesia, which operates two gold mines on Sulawesi island, is a unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali...
StocksLife Style Extra

Media and Games Invest; upgrade to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index and completion of conversion from PLC to SE

May 31, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) was included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index by end of last week. Furthermore, the conversion from a PLC to a Societas Europaea as voted on during the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 2021, has been completed.
Energy IndustryShareCast

Powerhouse upbeat on plans for another waste-to-hydrogen facility

Waste-to-hydrogen company Powerhouse Energy Group announced on Tuesday that Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, is planning to develop its second waste plastic-to-hydrogen facility using Powerhouse technology, at the Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, West Dunbartonshire. 13,286.47. 08:00 02/06/21. 0.32%. 42.68. 1,257.15. 08:00 02/06/21. n/a.
Businesswaste360.com

AVG Group Sarl Establishes US ESG Feeder Fund

OSLO, Norway and LUXEMBOURG/ -- AVG Group Sarl (AVG) has invested $2,000,000 USD (17,000,000 NOK) into Norhybrid, a Norwegian producer of modular wind turbines capable of complementing existing solar infrastructure or a replacement solution. AVG's investment will be supported by SIVA, a division of the Norwegian Government, who will contribute an additional $1,000,000 in grants to Norhybrid.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
Energy Industry101.9 KELO-FM

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

(Reuters) – Energy major BP Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
Businesspower-technology.com

Ørsted divests Borssele I and II wind farm stake to NBIM

Danish energy company Ørsted has completed the sale of a 50% ownership stake in its Borssele I and II offshore wind farm to Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) for €1.36bn ($1.61bn). The deal was initially announced in April. As agreed, Ørsted will continue to provide long-term operations and maintenance services...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Krispy Kreme goes public with IPO plans

Krispy Kreme Inc. disclosed Tuesday its filing for an initial public offering of common stock, but has not yet determined the terms. The North Carolina-based doughnut seller had filed confidentially for an IPO in early-March, as it looks to return to the public markets after a five-year absence. The company was public from 2000 to 2016. There are 19 underwriters for Krispy Kreme's IPO, with J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup the lead book-running managers. The company expects the stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNUT." The company recorded a net loss of $64.3 million on revenue of $1.12 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2021, compared with a loss of $37.4 million on revenue of $959.4 million for the year ended Dec. 29, 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Islandsbanki plans an IPO

Iceland has launched the privatisation of state-owned lender Islandsbanki, marking its financial rehabilitation following the collapse of its banks in the 2008 crisis. According to Financial Times, the country intends to sell at least a quarter of the bank in June 2021. Islandsbanki was formed in 2008 from the domestic assets of Glitnir, one of the three large Icelandic banks that imploded in the financial crisis.