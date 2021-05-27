Cancel
It's Not Richard Marx's Fault That People Hate Rand Paul

By comedy1
ava360.com
 7 days ago

Related
Congress & CourtsMarin Independent Journal

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rand Paul Blames ’80s Pop Sensation Richard Marx After Receiving Suspicious Package

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has attempted to place blame on Richard Marx—yes, the 1980s pop sensation—after a suspicious package filled with a white powder was delivered to his home. Fox News reported that the package came with an illustration showing Paul in a neck brace and the message: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherfucker.” In his statement regarding the incident, Paul linked the package to a Sunday tweet in which Marx—known for ’80s hits “Don't Mean Nothing” and “Should’ve Known Better”—offered to buy a drink and give a hug to Paul’s neighbor, who shattered some of the senator’s ribs during a fight over lawn care in 2017. Paul criticized Twitter for allowing “C-list celebrities” to “encourage violence” against him and his family, adding in his statement: “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.” Marx pushed back against the accusations on Twitter, and said the backlash against him proves Trump fans are the “ultimate snowflakes.”
Congress & CourtsTMZ.com

Richard Marx Dismisses Rand Paul's Claim of Inciting Violence Against Him

If Senator Rand Paul wants to keep beefing with Richard Marx, it sure seems like the '80s hitmaker will be right here waiting for him ... on Twitter. Marx is not taking a social media break after Paul publicly accused the singer of calling for violence against him, which the Senator suggested was the reason a suspicious, powder-filled letter was delivered to his home Monday.
Bowling Green, KYowensbororadio.com

Senator Paul Blames Twitter, Richard Marx For Threat

Senator Rand Paul is blaming social media for a threat against him. A suspicious package containing a white powder and an envelope with a threat arrived at Senator Paul’s Bowling Green home on Monday. Paul says Twitter allowing “C-list celebrities to encourage violence” against him and his family led to the threat. Earlier this week, 1980s pop star Richard Marx tweeted that if he ever met the Senator’s neighbor who broke his ribs in a 2017 property dispute Marx would “hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for a threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn't funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance "is not dangerous," as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and "non-toxic," as Kentucky's Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed separately.
Entertainmentinlander.com

Political comedians think they’re far too powerful

Political comedy is too politically correct right now. To be clear, I don't mean it's too hypersensitive about offending some groups of people (some comedians love to call conservatives "dipshits" and go hog-wild on fat jokes about tubby Republicans). I mean that it's too obsessed with being aligned with all the Correct Political Beliefs.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Richard Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes?

DAISY Fuentes has been married to Richard Marx for a little under six years. Marx recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Senator Rand Paul, who then accused him of "inciting violence." Who is Richard Marx's wife Daisy Fuentes?. Daisy Fuentes is a Cuban-American television host, model, actress...
PoliticsIJR

Commentary: Rand Paul’s Wife Sends Simple Message To Those Who Threatened Home: ‘We Have Guns’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s wife took no prisoners in a Twitter thread blasting political extremists, following a death threat sent to their house. “I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan, to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence just this weekend,” Kelley wrote.
