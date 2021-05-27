Cancel
Total buys into French hydrogen taxi owner Hysetco

By Veselina Petrova
renewablesnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (Renewables Now) - French oil and gas major Total SA (EPA:FP) has purchased a 20% stake in domestic hydrogen taxi fleet and fueling station owner Hysetco in a move that supports its transformation into a broad-energy company. Financial details about the acquisition were not announced in Total’s press...

renewablesnow.com
#France#Hydrogen Gas#Gas Stations#Oil And Gas#French#Air Liquide#Idex#Kouros Group#Hype#Totalenergies#Hydrogen Taxis#Hydrogen Mobility#Station Owner Hysetco#Company#Diesel#Investment#Paris Based Hysetco#Venture#Brand#Shareholders
