Children's Art Exhibit- Featuring Artwork from PS 202

Join us for a Children's Art Exhibit featuring artwork from students at PS 202 in grades 3 through 5. PS 202 and New Lots Library worked together on an art collaboration project. PS 202 is located at 982 Hegeman Avenue in the East New York section of Brooklyn and serves children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Students in grades 3, 4, and 5 along with their art teacher worked with teaching artist, Chessica Rose to learn about famous artists. Students used different art mediums to create a piece of artwork in the style of the artist. Each grade learned about a different artist. Third graders explored Augusta Savage and Selma Burke. Fourth graders learned about Jean-Michel Basquiat and fifth graders studied Frida Kahlo.