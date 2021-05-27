Here's John Cena's Full Apology To China

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has seen his stock steadily rise in Hollywood. From starring in low-budget action movies to displaying his unexpectedly refined comedy chops in Trainwreck, Cena is now starting to move into the big leagues. After a major role as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Cena will be headlining his own spinoff show in the DCEU on HBO Max, apart from starring as the main villain in F9. So does all this work mean Cena is done with the WWE? In an interview with DenOfGeek, Cena expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to a WWE event at a future date, even if his calendar will be full for some time now.