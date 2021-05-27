Cancel
Here's John Cena's Full Apology To China

--- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via Paramount+, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Stephen Colbert
John Cena
#Comedy#Colbert Late Show#Cbs#Paramount#Usb#Humorous Celebrities#Funny Celebs#Witty Interviews#Late Night#Movie Stars#Episodes#Star#Hollywood
WWEMovieWeb

Will John Cena Ever Return to the WWE? Here's His Answer

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has seen his stock steadily rise in Hollywood. From starring in low-budget action movies to displaying his unexpectedly refined comedy chops in Trainwreck, Cena is now starting to move into the big leagues. After a major role as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Cena will be headlining his own spinoff show in the DCEU on HBO Max, apart from starring as the main villain in F9. So does all this work mean Cena is done with the WWE? In an interview with DenOfGeek, Cena expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to a WWE event at a future date, even if his calendar will be full for some time now.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

John Cena Apologizes To China, CM Punk Needles Him; Kofi Kingston Praises Xavier Woods | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, May 25, 2021:. - While doing press for F9, John Cena referred to Taiwan as the first country that was able to see the movie. This upset China as they believe that Taiwan is still a part of their nation even though they are self-governed. John Cena later put an apology out on social media, speaking in Mandarin, and trended on Twitter following the apology.
WorldPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s John Cena In Hot Water Over China Comments

The Fast and the Furious franchise is back with its ninth installment, F9, which kicked off its box office run over the weekend in China, South Korea and some other international territories. Among the major release’s all-star cast is John Cena, who has joined the Fast family to play Dom Torretto’s brother Jakob. Cena has been doing a round of overseas press to promote the action movie, and one of his comments is generating a ton of backlash.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Isn't Always "The Nicest Guy In Hollywood" - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 01/22/19) When the nicest guy in Hollywood says, “let me get this straight,” something has gone terribly wrong. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full...
Combat SportsNew York Post

Celebrities will lecture America, but apologize — like John Cena — to China

It’s a pitiful thing to see a strong man cry. It’s a sickening thing to see a man body-slam himself, then twist his own arm behind his back and make himself tap out. Wrestler turned actor John Cena may look like the Rock, but when it comes to China he’s Pee-Wee Herman. Doing an interview for his upcoming film “F9” in Taiwan, he referred to that free and thriving democratic island, which has had a separate government since 1949, as a “country” instead of as a province of China.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & Netflix Lead Critics Choice Real TV Award Nominations; Alex Trebek Set For Impact Award

When nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards were announced on Wednesday, RuPaul’s Drag Race led with five. At the award show, recognizing “excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programing across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms,” the long-running VH1 series is up for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series, Best Show Host (RuPaul), Male Star of the Year (RuPaul) and Female Star of the Year (Michelle Visage).
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Dinner in America Brings Punk Anarchy to Suburbia

One of the more entertaining films I saw back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America. Directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game) and produced by Ben Stiller and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart), the film surprisingly still hasn’t been picked up for a U.S. release, but it’s now arriving in the U.K. and the first trailer has landed for the occasion.