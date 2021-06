We wanted to make the most of our final week before returning to a marina. Port Angeles – where we will resupply and wait for weather to make our big sail to Alaska – was our next destination. Port Angeles is 30 miles to our south-west with only the temperamental waters of Juan De Fuca between. It would be a long day sailing across, so we didn’t want to make it longer by moving further away for our final week. This choice leaves us with only the southern most tips of Lopez and San Juan islands, an area we have well explored in the past two years… or so we thought.