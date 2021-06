We moved to Middleton over 25 years ago. We wanted to be in a small town where there was a sense of community and coherence. We found those qualities here with friendly and caring neighbors, excellent schools, a multitude of activities for all ages, recognition and acceptance of diversity, an outstanding library, a number of opportunities to volunteer, and easy access to the democratic process through our town meeting. On June 5, we will have our next town meeting and Article 30 on the warrant will ask for homeowners with wells to follow the same conservation regulations as those on town water.