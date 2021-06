I am the Queen of inexpensive crafting. Because honestly, how long do we keep our kids' artwork on the fridge - a month? a week? Of course I have a shoebox of some of my sons' drawings and such that he's created over the years but realistically, most of it ends up in the trash sooner or later. So I refuse to pay top dollar for crafting supplies when I can get everything (or mostly) I need from the dollar store.